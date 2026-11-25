Shimla: Consumers in Himachal Pradesh who fail to pay their electricity bills by the stipulated due date may face disconnection of their power supply, as the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has decided to tighten its recovery mechanism to improve revenue collection.

The board’s management has directed officials to disconnect electricity connections of consumers who fail to clear their dues within the prescribed payment period. Under the new guidelines, the board intends to take action immediately after the payment deadline expires, without waiting for a separate reminder or prior notice.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the Managing Director of the State Electricity Board, where officials discussed the growing problem of delayed electricity bill payments and its impact on the board’s financial position.

According to the directions issued during the meeting, officials have been instructed to ensure that power supply to defaulters is disconnected once the due date has passed. The management has emphasised that unnecessary delays in issuing notices or completing additional formalities should be avoided.

Himachal Pradesh has approximately 28 lakh electricity consumers across different categories. The board’s management believes that delays in bill payments are affecting its revenue flow and creating financial pressure, making it necessary to strengthen the dues recovery system.

The latest decision is aimed at ensuring timely payment of electricity bills and improving the board’s financial health. Officials have been asked to strictly implement the directions and take prompt action against consumers who fail to deposit their bills by the due date.