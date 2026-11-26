Shimla: In a major step towards strengthening transparency and accountability in the Panchayati Raj system, the Himachal Pradesh government has introduced a digital mechanism to record, authenticate and preserve the proceedings of meetings held at all levels of the Panchayati Raj institutions, from Gram Panchayats to Zila Parishads.

The Panchayati Raj Department has issued a notification implementing the Panchayat Proceedings Management System, under which the proceedings of Gram Sabha, Mahila Gram Sabha, Special Gram Sabha, Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad meetings will be recorded and securely maintained online.

The entire process will be carried out through the department’s official portal, himpanchayat.hp.gov.in. Under the new arrangement, the concerned official will be required to schedule every meeting on the portal before it is convened.

Once the meeting begins, the attendance of participating members and officials will be recorded in the system. In the case of Gram Sabha, Mahila Gram Sabha and Special Gram Sabha meetings, detailed information of elected representatives, officials and members will also be entered. This will include their names, father’s or husband’s names, village, gender and signatures.

After the meeting, the proceedings will be prepared and submitted to the respective chairperson or competent authority for approval. The final document will be authenticated through an Aadhaar-based digital signature system with OTP verification.

For this purpose, the official concerned will be redirected to the C-DAC Aadhaar-signing portal, where authentication will be completed using the required Aadhaar details and OTP.

The notification also specifies a strict timeline for uploading meeting proceedings. The concerned Panchayat Secretary, Panchayat Samiti Secretary, Zila Parishad Secretary or an authorised official will have to upload the proceedings to the online system within three days of the conclusion of the meeting.

To ensure proper implementation, the system will be monitored by Deputy Commissioners, District Panchayat Officers, Block Development Officers and other officials authorised by the department.

Public access to meeting records is another key feature of the new system. Basic details, including the meeting title and date, will be available for public viewing through the portal. Citizens will also be able to obtain certified copies of meeting proceedings through the HimSeva portal or by visiting the concerned Panchayat office after paying the prescribed fee.

Each certified copy will carry a QR code, enabling citizens and authorities to verify the authenticity and validity of the document.

The initiative is expected to bring greater transparency to the functioning of Panchayati Raj institutions, reduce the possibility of manipulation of official records and ensure secure digital preservation of decisions taken at village and district levels. It will also make it easier for citizens to access official Panchayat records without depending entirely on physical registers and paperwork.