Mandi: Six youths, including four minors, were killed after a car went out of control and plunged into a deep gorge in Ladbharol tehsil of Mandi district late last night, in a tragic road accident.

The victims were reportedly returning home after attending a birthday celebration in their neighbourhood when the accident occurred. The mishap remained unnoticed through the night, leaving their families worried when the youths failed to return home by morning.

As the families began searching for them, they also approached the local police for assistance. In the morning, a passerby riding a motorcycle spotted the wrecked car lying in the gorge and immediately informed the police.

Following the alert, the local Naib Tehsildar, an SDRF team, along with their respective teams, reached the spot and launched rescue and relief operations.

The six deceased have been identified as Ayush Rai (21) and Anuj Kumar (18), both residents of Simas; Yash Rai (14), also from Simas; Pankaj Kumar (17) and Arnav Thakur (15), residents of Gawala; and Aditya Kumar (17), from Darob.

The tragic accident has left the area in shock. The youths had reportedly been out celebrating a birthday and were on their way home when their vehicle met with the fatal accident.

Rescue teams and police personnel reached the gorge after the wreckage was spotted and began the necessary operations.