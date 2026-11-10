Himachal Farmers Can Apply for Subsidised Agricultural Machinery from November 11

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Department will reopen its ‘Agri-Machinery’ portal on November 11, 2026, at 11 am for the 2026-27 financial year, enabling farmers across the state to apply for subsidised agricultural machinery and equipment.

The initiative aims to promote agricultural mechanisation in the state’s difficult hilly terrain by encouraging farmers to adopt modern machinery and newly developed agricultural tools. Under its agricultural engineering programmes, the government provides various types of equipment, including power tillers, power weeders and other agricultural implements, at subsidised rates to reduce the physical effort involved in farming and improve agricultural productivity.

Eligible farmers can submit their applications through the Agriculture Department’s Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) portal, agrimachinery.nic.in. The application window will remain open from November 11 to November 16, 2026. Beneficiaries will be selected through a lottery system on November 17 to ensure transparency in the distribution of subsidised machinery.

Under the scheme, small and marginal farmers, along with those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and women farmers, will be entitled to a 50 per cent subsidy on eligible agricultural equipment.

The department has emphasised that the entire application and beneficiary-selection process will be conducted transparently through the online portal. Farmers have also been advised to purchase only government-approved machinery models supplied by firms registered with the Government of India to avoid any complications in availing the subsidy or related benefits.