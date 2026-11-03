Rampur MLA Nand Lal Passes Away at 72

Shimla: Nand Lal, four-time Congress MLA from the Rampur Assembly constituency in Shimla district, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at the age of 72.

Following his death, scheduled activities associated with the International Lavi Fair in Rampur have been postponed as a mark of respect.

Nand Lal had a distinguished journey from government service to active politics. Before entering electoral politics, he served in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and was also associated with the Special Protection Group (SPG). During his service, he worked with security and commando units. After taking voluntary retirement, he joined the Congress party and entered public life.

He contested his first Assembly election from Rampur in 2007 and went on to win the constituency in four consecutive elections. He secured victories in 2007, 2012, 2017 and 2022, establishing a strong political presence in the region and continuing to represent Rampur in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Born on April 16, 1954, in Devthi village of Rampur Bushahr, Nand Lal completed his postgraduate studies in Political Science from Himachal Pradesh University. Following his education, he joined the ITBP and subsequently served in important security assignments before taking voluntary retirement to pursue a career in politics.