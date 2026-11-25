Shimla: In a significant move to strengthen its financial resources, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved an amendment to the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy-2021, providing for an increase in free power royalty from hydroelectric projects operated by Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) to 50 per cent after completion of 40 years of commissioning.

Under the amended provisions, hydropower projects operated by central public sector companies, including NHPC, SJVN and NTPC, will have to provide 50 per cent of their generated power to the state as free power royalty for the first 10 years after completing 40 years of commissioning.

Furthermore, upon completion of 50 years of commissioning, these projects will be transferred to the Himachal Pradesh government free of cost and without any encumbrances or liabilities. Separate agreements will be executed with the concerned central public sector undertakings to implement the revised provisions.

At present, Himachal Pradesh receives free power royalty under the existing policy at the rate of 12 per cent for the first 12 years, 18 per cent for the subsequent 18 years and 30 per cent for the remaining 10 years of the agreement period.

However, the provisions notified on September 30, 2024, primarily covered projects allotted or proposed to be allotted to central and state public sector undertakings and joint-sector entities. The issue of enhancing royalty from already commissioned projects operated by NHPC, SJVN and NTPC remained inadequately addressed.

The amendment will bring major hydropower projects under the revised royalty framework. These include Baira Siul, Chamera-I, Chamera-II, Chamera-III, Parbati Stage-II and Parbati Stage-III operated by NHPC; Nathpa Jhakri and Rampur projects of SJVN; and the Kol Dam project operated by NTPC.

Notably, the Baira Siul Hydroelectric Project, commissioned in 1982, has already completed more than 40 years of commercial operation and is among the projects covered by the revised provisions.

The state government has maintained that water is one of Himachal Pradesh’s most valuable natural resources and that the state deserves a fairer share of the economic benefits generated through its utilisation for hydropower production.