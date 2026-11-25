Shimla: BJP state spokesperson Sanjay Sharma has accused the Himachal Pradesh government of paving the way for the gradual privatisation of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) under the pretext of environmental protection, raising serious questions over its proposed procurement of 1,000 electric buses and the decision to outsource their maintenance to private companies.

Sharma alleged that the government’s approach could weaken HRTC’s existing technical infrastructure and gradually eliminate the posts of mechanics and other technical employees. He questioned the rationale behind purchasing expensive electric buses when the cost of a single e-bus could reportedly be sufficient to procure four to five durable diesel buses, which he said were better suited to the challenging geographical conditions and steep terrain of Himachal Pradesh.

Raising concerns over the financial implications, the BJP spokesperson questioned the 12-year maintenance contract awarded to a private company for the 297 electric buses already operating in the state. He demanded that the government make the complete agreement public before proceeding with a similar arrangement for the proposed fleet of 1,000 new electric buses.

According to Sharma, the private company is initially being paid ₹5.31 per kilometre for maintenance, with the rate scheduled to increase to ₹18 per kilometre over the contract period. He questioned the justification for such a costly long-term arrangement, particularly when newly purchased buses generally require less maintenance during their initial years.

He demanded disclosure of the total financial burden the contract would place on the public exchequer over 12 years, the formula governing the escalation in maintenance charges and whether the government had compared the arrangement with the cost of maintenance carried out by HRTC itself.

Sharma pointed out that HRTC has decades of experience, a trained technical workforce and an established network of workshops across the state. Instead of upgrading these facilities and training existing employees in modern electric vehicle technology, the government appeared to be increasingly relying on private companies, he alleged.

He warned that outsourcing maintenance could gradually undermine the corporation’s technical capabilities and jeopardise the employment security of mechanics and other technical staff. He also questioned the accountability mechanism in cases of accidents caused by mechanical failures or negligence in maintenance, asking whether the private company or HRTC would be held responsible.

Describing HRTC as a public asset belonging to the people of Himachal Pradesh, Sharma said the corporation should not become a platform for private companies to generate profits at the expense of public resources and employees.

He demanded that the government disclose the financial details of the existing maintenance contract, clarify its plans for protecting employees’ jobs and establish clear accountability provisions before expanding the electric bus fleet.

Sharma said environmental protection was important, but decisions taken in its name must also be financially justified, transparent and in the long-term interest of HRTC and the people of Himachal Pradesh.