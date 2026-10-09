Waknaghat: Bahra University held its Convocation 2026, where 577 received their degrees. Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest and congratulated the students on completing their studies.

A total of nine PhD degrees were awarded, while 25 gold medals were presented to students for their academic achievements.

Addressing the graduates, Governor Kavinder Gupta spoke about the role of young people in the development of the country. He encouraged them to contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and use their knowledge and skills to help the nation progress.

The Governor urged the graduates not to limit themselves to seeking jobs but to work towards becoming job creators. He highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership in creating employment opportunities and supporting economic growth.

He also encouraged the students to take up new challenges, develop new ideas and use their education to bring positive changes to society. He said that young people have an important role to play in building a developed India.