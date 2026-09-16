Waknaghat/Solan: The School of Hospitality and Tourism at Bahra University, in association with the Training Department, concluded a five-day Employability and Interview-Readiness Programme for final-year students of Hotel Management and Travel and Tourism Management.

The programme focused on strengthening students’ professional confidence, communication skills, interview preparedness and industry-oriented competencies as they prepare to enter the hospitality and tourism sector.

Students participated in practical sessions covering mock interviews, group discussions, self-introduction, the STAR interview method, hospitality case studies, hotel operations, leadership, conflict resolution and professional communication.

A key session was conducted by Dr Daman Ahuja, a public health and community engagement expert with over three decades of experience. He interacted with students on mindfulness, wellbeing, self-confidence and mental preparedness, stressing the importance of emotional wellbeing and effective communication in professional success.

Dr Ahuja encouraged students to remain confident and composed while facing interviews, workplace challenges and career transitions. His extensive experience with organisations including UNICEF, the National Health Mission, NACO and PGI Chandigarh added an industry and public-engagement perspective to the programme.

Dr Vikesh Kashyap, Head of the Department of Hotel Management and Tourism, said the programme was designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry expectations. He said practical exposure through mock interviews, case studies and group discussions would help students make a confident transition into professional careers.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. R.P. Nainta congratulated the students and appreciated the efforts of the faculty, Training Department and experts involved in the programme.

Chancellor Gurvinder Singh Bahra said the university remains committed to industry-oriented education, experiential learning and career-focused skill development to prepare students as confident and industry-ready professionals.