Shimla: Himachal Pradesh may have the best Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) in the country, but the state’s education system continues to grapple with a significant shortage of teaching staff, with as many as 14,754 posts lying vacant across primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools.

Of the total 82,564 sanctioned teaching positions in these institutions, only 67,810 are filled, leaving nearly 18 per cent of the posts vacant. The figures highlight a contradiction in the state’s education sector, where an impressive student-teacher ratio coexists with a substantial shortage of teachers.

The information came to light on Wednesday during the ongoing winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The issue was raised on the third day of the session by BJP MLA Hansraj, who represents the Churah constituency in Chamba district.

In a written reply to his question, the government disclosed that Himachal Pradesh has one teacher for every 12 students at the primary level, one for every 11 students in middle schools and one for every 10 students in high and senior secondary schools.

However, the state-wide vacancy figures indicate that a large number of sanctioned teaching positions remain unfilled, potentially affecting the functioning of schools, particularly in remote and rural areas.

The situation in Chamba district also reflects the challenge. Against 7,828 sanctioned teaching posts across primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools, 1,620 positions are lying vacant.

The disclosure has brought the focus back on the availability of teachers in government schools and the need to fill vacant positions to ensure that the state’s favourable pupil-teacher ratio translates into improved classroom teaching and educational outcomes.

While Himachal Pradesh’s PTR figures present a positive picture compared to other states, the large number of vacancies raises questions about the distribution of available teachers, staffing requirements and the pace of recruitment in the education department.