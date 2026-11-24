Rampur/Shimla: The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Civil), Rampur, has cancelled the Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate issued to BJP leader Kaul Negi, who contested the Rampur Assembly election as the party’s candidate, following an appeal challenging its validity.

SDM (Civil) Rampur Harsh Amarendra Singh, acting as the appellate authority, accepted the appeal filed by Pritam Dev, a resident of Majhewali in Rampur tehsil, and set aside the order the Rampur Tehsildar passed on October 29, 2022. The decision was delivered on October 12.

The dispute concerns an SC certificate issued to Kaul Singh by the Rampur Tehsildar on August 16, 2022. The appellant had challenged the certificate, raising questions over the procedure followed for its issuance, the jurisdiction of the issuing authority and discrepancies in the caste-related entries in revenue records.

During the proceedings, the appellant argued that Kaul Singh and his father already possessed Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates and that their caste status was recorded in the revenue documents. The appeal also questioned how the same individual could hold both SC and ST certificates and raised concerns over conflicting caste entries in official records.

Another key objection was that Kaul Negi’s permanent residence was stated to be at Nanspo in Kinnaur district, while the SC certificate had been issued by the Tehsildar of Rampur. The appellant alleged that the concerned revenue authorities in Kinnaur had not been consulted and that the mandatory verification process had not been followed.

The matter had earlier reached the Himachal Pradesh High Court, which, on October 28, 2022, directed the Rampur Tehsildar to reconsider the case after allowing both parties to present their arguments. However, the Tehsildar, through an order dated October 29, 2022, upheld the validity of the certificate. Pritam Dev subsequently challenged this decision before the SDM, Rampur.

While examining the appeal, the SDM observed that the prescribed rules and administrative instructions had not been properly followed while issuing the certificate. The authority found that crucial aspects, including the individual’s permanent residence, relevant revenue records and the jurisdiction of the issuing officer, had not been adequately examined. The objections raised by the appellant were also not properly addressed, and the hearing process was found lacking in impartiality.

Referring to the Himachal Pradesh Land Records Manual, 1992, the appellate authority clarified that a caste certificate can only be issued by the competent revenue officer having jurisdiction over the concerned area. Where an applicant resides in another district, verification of permanent residence and relevant revenue records in that district is mandatory.

On these grounds, the SDM set aside the Tehsildar’s October 29, 2022, order and cancelled the SC certificate issued on August 16, 2022. The Rampur Tehsildar has also been directed to update the cancellation in the relevant revenue records, official registers and the online portal.

However, the order does not prevent Kaul Negi from applying afresh for a caste certificate before the competent authority. The question of his permanent residence and eligibility for SC or ST status under the applicable Presidential Order will be examined by the competent authority in Kinnaur district in accordance with the prescribed rules.

The SDM has clarified that the decision should not be treated as a final determination of the individual’s caste status or his status as a resident of a Scheduled Area. It is primarily confined to the jurisdiction of the issuing authority, the need for proper verification and compliance with the prescribed procedure.