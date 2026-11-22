Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh government’s ambitious Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding School Scheme, aimed at providing quality education with modern facilities, is progressing at a slow pace, with classes yet to commence in any of the approved schools.

Despite approval for the establishment and upgradation of 50 schools across 33 Assembly constituencies, none of these institutions has started academic activities so far. This information was revealed in a written reply given by the Education Minister in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday in response to a question raised by Vinod Kumar, MLA from Nachan, seeking details about schools sanctioned under the scheme and their operational status.

According to the government’s reply, approval has been granted for the construction of 13 new Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding Schools across the state. Kangra district has received the highest allocation, with seven schools proposed in Jawali, Jaisinghpur, Palampur, Nagrota Bagwan, Fatehpur, Indora and Jawalamukhi.

In Hamirpur district, three new schools have been approved for Nadaun, Barsar and Bhoranj. Besides, one school each has been sanctioned for Chopal in Shimla district, Shillai in Sirmaur district and Gagret in Una district.

In addition to establishing new institutions, the government has approved the upgradation of 37 existing government senior secondary schools into model day-boarding schools. These institutions are spread across 12 districts, including Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Una.

The scheme is intended to strengthen the public education system by providing students with access to modern educational infrastructure and improved facilities. However, the fact that none of the 50 approved schools has started classes raises questions about the pace of implementation and the timeline for making these institutions functional.

The Education Minister further informed the House that a proposal to upgrade existing government schools into day-boarding institutions in the remaining 23 Assembly constituencies was under consideration. The government has indicated November 1, 2026, as the timeline for this proposal.

The scheme is expected to expand access to quality education across Himachal Pradesh, particularly in rural and remote areas. However, the focus now remains on translating the approvals into functional institutions so that students can benefit from the facilities envisaged under the programme.