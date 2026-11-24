In a major boost to India-Nepal energy cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah jointly laid the foundation stone of SJVN’s 669 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in Nepal through a virtual ceremony held from New Delhi.

The project, being developed by SJVN Lower Arun Power Development Company Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN, is located on the Arun River in the Sankhuwasabha and Bhojpur districts of eastern Nepal. With an estimated investment of ₹5,792.36 crore, the project is expected to generate approximately 2,901 million units of electricity annually.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Bhupender Gupta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued guidance and to Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah for reposing confidence in SJVN as a development partner. He also acknowledged the support of the Ministries of Power and External Affairs and other agencies of the governments of India and Nepal in securing necessary clearances and approvals.

Tandem operation with Arun-3 project; 21% electricity to Nepal free of cost

A key feature of the Lower Arun project is its integration with SJVN’s 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project, located upstream on the same river. Both projects will operate under a tandem operation system, under which water discharged from the Arun-3 project will be utilised for power generation at Lower Arun.

The arrangement will enable optimum utilisation of available water resources and additional renewable energy generation without the need to construct a separate storage reservoir.

The project will comprise four generating units of 167.25 MW each, a 17.4-km-long head race tunnel and a surface powerhouse. It is being developed on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis, with commissioning targeted for the financial year 2030-31. Major construction packages have already been awarded, and work is underway.

The project is expected to strengthen Nepal’s energy security, with 21 per cent of the electricity generated to be provided free of cost to the Nepal government under the Project Development Agreement.

Besides supplying power, the project will contribute to Nepal’s economy through taxes, royalties and foreign exchange earnings from cross-border electricity trade.

It is also expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment during construction and operation, while creating business opportunities for local communities in Sankhuwasabha and Bhojpur districts.

The project will further support regional development through initiatives involving the construction and upgradation of schools, healthcare facilities, drinking water supply systems and other essential community infrastructure.

The Government of Nepal awarded the 669 MW project to SJVN through international competitive bidding on January 29, 2021. A Memorandum of Understanding was subsequently signed with the Investment Board of Nepal on July 11, 2021, followed by the signing of the Project Development Agreement on June 1, 2023, in the presence of the Prime Ministers of India and Nepal.