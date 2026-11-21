Shimla: Government schools in Himachal Pradesh are witnessing a continuous decline in student enrolment, with the total number of students falling by 50,211 over the past two academic years. The latest figures presented in the Legislative Assembly have also highlighted a growing number of students dropping out or shifting to other educational institutions, raising concerns over the declining strength of the state’s government education system.

The figures were shared by Education Minister Rohit Thakur in a written reply to a question raised by Churah MLA Dr Hans Raj regarding the quality of education in government schools.

According to the data presented in the House, government schools had a total enrolment of 7,05,342 students from Classes I to XII during the 2024-25 academic session. The number declined to 6,71,542 in 2025-26 and further dropped to 6,55,131 as of October 30, 2026, in the ongoing 2026-27 academic session.

This represents a decline of 16,411 students compared to the previous academic session and a cumulative reduction of 50,211 students over two years.

District-wise figures reveal that Kangra has recorded the sharpest decline, with 5,115 fewer students compared to the previous session. Mandi registered a reduction of 2,431 students, followed by Una with 2,010 and Hamirpur with 1,890 fewer students.

The data also highlights a steady increase in the number of students leaving government schools or transferring to other institutions during the academic year. In 2024-25, a total of 9,747 such cases were reported, which increased to 11,396 in 2025-26. The number has risen sharply to 16,497 by October 30 of the current academic session.

Solan district tops the list with 3,056 students having left or shifted schools, followed by Shimla with 2,906 cases and Sirmaur with 2,118 cases.