Solan: The Yogananda School of Spirituality and Happiness (YSSH) at Shoolini University has been recognised as an Associate Centre of the Indian Yoga Association (IYA) under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. The recognition is expected to strengthen the university’s academic engagement in Yoga, spirituality, research and holistic well-being.

The association brings YSSH into the national network of the Indian Yoga Association, which brings together Yoga institutions, practitioners, educators and researchers. Through the association, the School is expected to expand its academic and experiential activities through research, education, practical training, workshops, seminars and institutional collaborations.

The association will also be supported by the academic involvement of Prof. (Dr.) Nidheesh Kumar Yadav, Professor, YSSH, and Rama Mishra, Assistant Professor, YSSH, who are Lifetime Members of the Indian Yoga Association. Their association with IYA is expected to facilitate greater interaction between YSSH and scholars, practitioners and institutions working in the field of Yoga.

The recognition is also likely to open up wider opportunities for students and researchers at Shoolini University to engage with the broader Yoga community. These opportunities could include interaction with practitioners and researchers, academic collaborations and exposure to diverse approaches to the study and practice of Yoga.

Prof. (Dr.) Nidheesh Kumar Yadav, Professor and Head, Yogananda School of Spirituality and Happiness, said the recognition would help bridge India’s traditional yogic knowledge with contemporary academic and scientific perspectives.

He said YSSH has been working to present Yoga as a discipline extending beyond physical practices, encompassing areas such as mental well-being, emotional balance, resilience, mindfulness, spirituality and holistic human development.

A major focus area for the School will be evidence-based and interdisciplinary research in Yoga, including studies linking Yoga with psychology, physiology, neuroscience, health, wellness and human performance.

Prof. Yadav added that YSSH also plans to strengthen its educational and experiential initiatives to help students understand both the traditional foundations of Yoga and its contemporary applications.