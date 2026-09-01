Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has taken a major step towards preserving its rich historical and cultural heritage, with the first phase of digitisation of around 1.7 million pages of rare and valuable historical records completed.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the state government is making concerted efforts to digitally preserve its documentary heritage and ensure that important historical records remain protected for future generations.

Agnihotri said the digitisation initiative would provide long-term preservation of valuable records while making them more accessible to researchers, historians, academics and the general public.

The Himachal Pradesh State Archives houses more than 30,000 historical records dating back to 1807, besides rare books, gazetteers, settlement reports, manuscripts and other important documents. These records are regularly consulted by researchers and scholars from Himachal Pradesh, different parts of India and abroad.

Digital Archives Portal to provide online access

The Deputy Chief Minister said a modern Digital Archives Portal will soon be developed in collaboration with the Information Technology Department. The portal is expected to provide simple and wider online access to the digitised historical records.

The fully searchable digital data generated through the digitisation programme will be handed over to the IT Department for hosting, management, maintenance and future technological upgrades.

The proposed portal will cater to scholars, historians, researchers, academics and the general public, enabling them to access important historical material without having to physically visit the State Archives.

Manuscript survey under Gyan Bharatam Mission

Agnihotri also highlighted the ongoing National Manuscript Survey being undertaken with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, under the Gyan Bharatam Mission.

The survey aims to identify, document and catalogue rare and ancient manuscripts available across Himachal Pradesh. Manuscripts identified during the survey are being digitised under the National Digitisation Drive through the Cluster Centre established at the Himachal State Museum in Shimla.

Digital copies of rare and ancient manuscripts identified through the survey will also be securely preserved in the Himachal Pradesh State Archives.

Safeguarding heritage from physical deterioration

The initiative is expected to play an important role in protecting fragile historical material from deterioration caused by age and repeated physical handling. Digitisation will create secure digital copies that can be preserved and accessed even as original documents become increasingly vulnerable.

The availability of digitised manuscripts and archival records online will also make it easier for researchers in India and abroad to study Himachal’s history, culture and administrative evolution.

Agnihotri said the initiative marks an important step in giving Himachal Pradesh’s history a strong digital presence. The move will not only safeguard the state’s documentary heritage but also facilitate research, academic study and wider dissemination of historical knowledge.