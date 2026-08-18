Shimla: Heavy monsoon rains once again wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, triggering landslides, cloudbursts, falling rocks and flash runoff in several parts of the state. In the most serious incident, three labourers were reportedly buried under debris following a landslide at a limestone mine in Sirmaur district, while rescue teams struggled to reach the trapped workers amid continued movement of debris.

The rain-related incidents also disrupted road and rail connectivity, damaged public infrastructure and raised fresh concerns over the safety of old government buildings. In Lahaul-Spiti, a cloudburst washed away a road, leaving pilgrims travelling for the Neelkanth Yatra and local farmers stranded with their vehicles. Four trains on the Kalka-Shimla railway line were cancelled due to debris accumulation, while falling rocks disrupted traffic on NH-3 in Mandi.

Three trapped in Sirmaur mine landslide

According to reports, a sudden landslide occurred on Tuesday at a limestone mine in the Bangran Dhar mining area of Kafota subdivision in Sirmaur district. A large quantity of debris came down the slope, reportedly burying three labourers. A truck and an L&T machine were also caught in the landslide.

The trapped persons reportedly include a local resident from Hevna village in Kamrau tehsil and two migrant labourers.

As per the report, rescue operations were underway, but continuous falling of debris was creating difficulties for the rescue teams. The area is considered landslide-prone, making it dangerous for personnel working to locate and rescue the trapped labourers.

Officials from the administration, police and rescue teams have been deployed at the site. Although mining operations had officially been suspended, reports suggest that some labourers had entered the area to retrieve equipment when the incident occurred.

Schoolgirl injured after classroom roof plaster falls

In another rain-related incident in Sirmaur, a schoolgirl sustained serious injuries after plaster from the roof of a classroom at Primary School Lagnu in the Sangrah area suddenly collapsed.

The plaster reportedly fell directly on the girl while she was studying in the classroom. Teachers immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she received 11 stitches on her head.

The incident has raised concerns over the condition of ageing school buildings in the district. Parents have urged authorities to inspect old government school buildings and undertake necessary repairs to ensure the safety of children, particularly during the monsoon season.

Cloudburst washes away road in Lahaul-Spiti

The weather also disrupted Lahaul-Spiti, where a cloudburst washed away a road, leaving vehicles belonging to pilgrims travelling towards the Neelkanth Yatra and local farmers stranded.

The incident disrupted movement in the area and once again highlighted the vulnerability of roads in the mountainous districts, where heavy rainfall can rapidly trigger landslides, flash floods and road damage.

Mandi, Shimla hit by landslides and falling rocks

In Mandi, falling rocks disrupted traffic on NH-3, causing difficulties for commuters and other road users. Meanwhile, 43 students and 12 teachers of Matar School were reportedly stranded for around three hours after the water level in a local stream suddenly rose.

Shimla also witnessed the impact of heavy evening rainfall. Landslides were reported at different locations, including Tutu, while trees fell in areas such as Summer Hill and Chhota Shimla.

Overflowing drains created additional problems in the state capital, with rainwater entering homes at several locations. The incidents disrupted normal life and created difficulties for commuters and residents.

The Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall, prompting authorities and residents to remain vigilant.

88 roads, 19 drinking-water schemes affected

The continuing spell of rain has also affected essential infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh. According to the State Disaster Management Authority, 88 roads, 19 drinking-water schemes and 12 electricity transformers had been affected across the state by Tuesday evening.

The impact has been particularly severe in Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur, where landslides, falling rocks and heavy runoff have disrupted connectivity and essential services.

The repeated damage to roads and other infrastructure has once again highlighted the challenges faced by the hill state during the monsoon. Landslide-prone slopes, fragile road networks and intense rainfall continue to pose significant risks to communities as well as travellers.

Four trains cancelled on Kalka-Shimla route

Rail connectivity was also affected by the adverse weather. Four trains operating on the Kalka-Shimla railway line were cancelled after debris accumulated along the track.

The historic railway route is particularly vulnerable to landslides and falling debris during heavy rainfall. The cancellation of trains caused inconvenience to passengers and tourists travelling between the plains and Shimla.

Monsoon toll rises to 197 deaths

The cumulative impact of the monsoon has been severe across the state. From June 30 to August 18, disaster-related incidents have claimed 197 lives, while 313 people have been injured, according to the figures provided by the authorities.

The rains and related disasters have also caused extensive damage to houses, commercial establishments and livestock. During the same period, 32 concrete houses and 53 kutcha houses were destroyed, while 314 houses suffered partial damage. In addition, 14 shops and 284 cattle sheds were damaged, and 429 livestock animals were reported dead.

The cumulative financial loss caused by monsoon-related disasters in the state has reached ₹1,00,171.78 lakh, equivalent to approximately ₹1,001.72 crore.