Shimla: The rain spell in Himachal Pradesh is likely to continue over the next few days, with the Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate rainfall at several places across the state till September 17. Scattered showers are expected in the plains, lower hills and mid-hill areas, while isolated locations in the higher reaches may also receive light rain.

The state capital Shimla received rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Sunday, bringing down temperatures and leaving several parts of the city enveloped in mist. The wet and cloudy conditions added to the chill in the capital, with more unsettled weather expected during the coming days.

According to the weather forecast, light to moderate rain is likely at some places in the plains and lower hill regions from September 13 to 17. Scattered rainfall is also expected in the mid-hill areas, while isolated locations in the high-altitude regions may receive light rain.

The department has further forecast thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the plains, lower hills and mid-hill areas from September 12 to 17. People have been advised to exercise caution, particularly in open spaces and high-altitude areas during periods of thunderstorm and lightning activity.

Despite the continuing rain, no specific weather warning has been issued for any district for the coming week.

The weather is also likely to bring a gradual fall in temperatures. The Meteorological Department has forecast no significant change in minimum temperatures across the state during the next three to four days. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain near normal during the next 24 hours but could drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the subsequent three to four days.

The wet spell is expected to continue beyond September 17 as well, with isolated light rain forecast in the plains and mid-hill areas on September 18, while dry weather is likely to prevail in the high-altitude regions.