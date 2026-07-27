Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is set to witness another intense spell of monsoon rainfall, with the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, issuing an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the state from July 28 to July 31.

According to the weather department, monsoon activity is expected to strengthen significantly over the coming days. A Yellow Alert has been issued for July 27, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places. The situation is likely to intensify from July 28, when widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in many districts.

The department has cautioned that the prolonged spell of rain may lead to landslides, flash floods, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and disruptions to road traffic, particularly in vulnerable hill regions. Residents living near rivers, streams, and landslide-prone areas have been advised to remain vigilant.

The MeT Department has also forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 1, indicating that wet conditions are likely to persist even after the Orange Alert period ends.

The administration has cautioned people to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and to closely follow weather advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and local administration. Tourists visiting the state have also been advised to plan their journeys carefully and keep track of road and weather updates.