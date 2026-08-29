Shimla: After a relatively subdued phase, the southwest monsoon is expected to regain momentum in Himachal Pradesh from August 31, with the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, issuing a four-day warning for heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

According to the latest weather forecast, light rain is likely at one or two places on August 28, while rainfall activity is expected to increase gradually thereafter. Light to moderate rain is forecast at several places between August 31 and September 3.

The weather department has issued a Yellow Alert for heavy rain at isolated places during this period, prompting caution in vulnerable areas.

Heavy rain alert across districts

On August 31, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Kangra and Sirmaur districts.

The alert is expected to expand on September 1, with Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur coming under the Yellow Alert.

On September 2, heavy rain is forecast at isolated locations in Hamirpur, Chamba and Kangra.

The weather system is likely to remain active through September 3, although rainfall intensity may vary across different parts of the state.

The Meteorological Centre has also forecast rainfall at some places on September 4, indicating that the spell of unsettled weather could continue into the first week of September.