Shimla: After giving Cabinet node for implementation of the much-hyped Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the state government is all geared up to get it through from the Finance Department.

Government Employees under New Pension Scheme will now get the benefit of the old pension scheme and an office memorandum for the same has also been circulated. Chief Secretary has also directed the finance department to notify the instructions and standard operating procedure (SOP) to implement the OPS.

The finance department would issue terms and conditions and SOP in due course of time.

Employees who joined government service from January 1, 2004, were covered under New Pension System (NPS) and the state government decision would cover about 1.36 lakh employees of the state under the OPS.

The State Government Employees were demanding the reintroduction of the Old Pension Scheme. Employees had even launched an agitation in the state. Sensing the opportunity to encash the agitating employees’ support in the assembly election, Congress promised to implement the OPS in the first Cabinet meeting after forming the government in the state.