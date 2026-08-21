Shimla: A remark made by senior Congress leader and Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Vice Chairman Kehar Singh Khachi about Congress national spokesperson and Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore has triggered a controversy within the party, prompting the state Congress to issue him a show-cause notice.

The party has sought an explanation from Khachi within a week and asked him to clarify why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him over the controversial statement. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) Vinod Jinta confirmed on Thursday that the notice had been issued.

Jinta said the party has sought Khachi’s explanation regarding the entire matter. He added that the next course of action would be decided after his response is received.

Remark at Theog event sparks controversy

The controversy erupted after Khachi reportedly made the remark about Rathore during an event in Theog. Referring to Rathore’s political standing, Khachi said that there was a time when “not even 11 people knew Rathore.”

The comment quickly became a talking point within Congress circles and reportedly drew reactions from party leaders. With the matter gaining attention, the state Congress leadership moved to seek a formal explanation from Khachi.

Kehar Singh Khachi is regarded as a leader close to Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation.

The issuance of the notice indicates the Congress leadership’s attempt to address public disagreements among senior leaders through the party’s disciplinary mechanism. The matter has also brought renewed attention to differences and competing political equations within the state Congress.

Kuldeep Singh Rathore, a former state Congress president and currently the party’s national spokesperson and Theog MLA, remains an important Congress face in Himachal Pradesh.