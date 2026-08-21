Mandi: The alleged use of the herbicide Glyphosate to clear natural vegetation for illegal pea cultivation on forest land has raised serious environmental concerns in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district. The Forest Department has intensified its investigation into such incidents reported from the Thachi and Dharghat ranges of the Nachan Forest Division.

According to officials, instances of cultivation on forest land are detected periodically during routine inspections and forest patrols. Recently, such activity was noticed at one or two locations between the Thachi and Dharghat areas. The department has destroyed the crops found at the sites and constituted surveillance and investigation teams to identify those involved.

Mandi DFO S.S. Kashyap said the department is investigating the matter and efforts are underway to identify the persons responsible. He said action would be taken against those found guilty, including registration of FIRs where warranted.

Alleged use of Glyphosate to clear forest vegetation

As per information, natural grass and other vegetation were cleared in the Thachi range to make way for pea cultivation on forest land. He claimed that Glyphosate was used for clearing the vegetation before sowing the crop.

The alleged practice poses a threat not only to forest land but also to the wider ecosystem. The indiscriminate use of herbicides can affect non-target plants, soil organisms and wildlife habitats, potentially disturbing the natural structure and biodiversity of forests.

The Forest Department has also acknowledged concerns regarding the impact of such chemical use on soil and nearby water bodies, particularly when chemicals applied to land are carried away by rainwater.

Threat to biodiversity and water sources

The alleged use of Glyphosate in forest areas is particularly concerning because the chemical cannot always be confined to the vegetation that is intended to be removed. During rainfall, residues can potentially move through soil and into nearby drainage channels and water sources, raising concerns about impacts on surrounding vegetation and aquatic ecosystems.

Environmentalists argue that converting forest land into agricultural fields itself causes ecological damage, while the use of herbicides can add another layer of risk by affecting organisms and plants beyond the targeted area.

Peas from Himachal reach several states

The issue is also significant from a food-supply perspective. Peas cultivated in Himachal Pradesh are supplied to major markets across northern India, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The allegations have therefore prompted concerns about the need for strict monitoring of cultivation practices, particularly where agricultural activity is being carried out illegally on forest land.

Health concerns surrounding Glyphosate

Glyphosate has been the subject of extensive scientific and regulatory debate for years. Studies have examined its potential effects on biological and hormonal systems, including pathways associated with estrogen, although the implications for human health remain a matter of scientific and regulatory assessment.

In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the cancer research agency of the World Health Organisation, classified glyphosate as “probably carcinogenic to humans.” However, regulatory authorities in different countries have reached varying conclusions on the risks associated with glyphosate based on their assessments of the available evidence.

Therefore, its use should not be described as conclusively causing cancer, but concerns regarding potential health and environmental risks remain an important part of the ongoing scientific debate.

The Forest Department has now stepped up surveillance in the affected forest ranges. Teams have been constituted to monitor vulnerable areas, while crops found on forest land are being removed.

Officials are also working to establish who was responsible for the cultivation and alleged chemical application. If violations are established, the department has indicated that legal action, including FIRs, will follow.

The latest incident has once again highlighted the challenge of protecting Himachal Pradesh’s forest land from encroachment and unauthorised agricultural activity. Environmentalists have called for stricter monitoring to ensure that forest ecosystems, biodiversity and local water sources are not compromised in the pursuit of agricultural production.