Shimla: In a major initiative to strengthen Himachal Pradesh’s horticulture sector and enhance farmers’ income, the state government will launch the High Value Nut Mission for the period 2026-2031. The mission will focus on promoting the cultivation of high-value temperate nut crops, including walnut, almond, apricot and chilgoza (pine nut), while modernising the state’s nut-based horticulture.

The mission aims to address key challenges confronting the sector, including ageing orchards, low productivity, inadequate post-harvest infrastructure and limited value-addition opportunities. Through scientific orchard management, modern infrastructure and improved market access, the government seeks to create a sustainable and competitive horticulture ecosystem.

Under the mission, around 1,000 hectares will be covered under orchard rejuvenation and high-density plantation. Of this, 900 hectares of old and low-yielding orchards will be rejuvenated through scientific interventions such as canopy management, top-working, replacement of senile trees, soil health improvement and efficient water management practices. Another 100 hectares will be developed as model high-density plantations equipped with quality planting material, micro-irrigation systems, climate-resilient cultivation practices and other modern technologies.

To ensure the availability of certified, disease-free planting material, the government will establish four Hi-Tech Nurseries and two Centres of Excellence in major nut-growing regions of the state. These institutions will also serve as centres for research, training, demonstrations and extension services, enabling growers to adopt advanced orchard management practices and improve productivity.

To strengthen the value chain and improve market competitiveness, the mission envisages setting up 10 modern collection, grading, sorting, packaging, processing and value-addition units. These facilities will help reduce post-harvest losses, improve product quality and provide better market linkages for growers. The mission will also promote Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), encourage private investment through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models and facilitate access to institutional finance under schemes such as the Agri Infrastructure Fund.

Recognising the ecological and economic importance of chilgoza, the mission will accord special priority to its conservation and regeneration in the tribal areas of the state. Dedicated interventions, including assisted natural regeneration, community-based forest management and the establishment of propagation facilities for pine nut seed germination, will help conserve biodiversity while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the High Value Nut Mission would usher in a new phase of growth, diversification and modernisation in Himachal Pradesh’s horticulture sector. He said the state possesses immense potential for the cultivation of temperate nut crops and the mission would enable farmers to realise this potential through modern technology, quality planting material and improved infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said the initiative would significantly enhance productivity, improve profitability and generate new employment opportunities for rural youth, thereby strengthening the rural economy. He reiterated that the state government was committed to transforming horticulture into a resilient, technology-driven and market-oriented sector.

Sukhu further said the mission’s focus on orchard rejuvenation, value addition, branding and export promotion would enable growers to secure higher returns from their produce. He added that special emphasis on chilgoza conservation, along with targeted support for women, tribal communities and Farmer Producer Organisations, would ensure inclusive and sustainable development, benefiting thousands of horticulture families across Himachal Pradesh.