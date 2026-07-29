Shimla: Amid growing opposition to the implementation of the “complex system” in government primary schools across Himachal Pradesh, the Education Department has constituted a high-level committee to hold detailed consultations with teachers’ associations and review concerns related to the policy.

The decision follows a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on July 25, during which the issue was discussed in light of widespread protests by teachers. According to an office order issued by the Directorate of School Education, the committee will be headed by Director of School Education Ashish Kohli and will include senior departmental officials as well as representatives of major teachers’ organisations in the state.

The committee has been tasked with examining issues arising from the implementation of the complex system and submitting a comprehensive report to the government after consultations with stakeholders.

The order states that the Chief Minister was informed that while the complex system was introduced to improve the quality of education in government schools, several teachers’ organisations, including the Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers Federation (HPPTF), have expressed serious reservations about its implementation.

In view of the objections raised by teachers, the government has decided to review the matter at the departmental level. Representatives from a wide range of organisations have been included in the committee, including the HPPTF, Himachal Pradesh Non-Teaching Employees Association (HPNTEA), Principals’ Association, School Lecturers’ Association, Head Teachers’ Organisation, TGT Union and C&V Federation.

The committee’s first meeting has been scheduled for August 5, 2026, at 3:00 pm in the conference hall of the Directorate of School Education at Lalpani in Shimla. During the meeting, representatives of teachers’ associations will be invited to present their suggestions and concerns. Discussions will focus on the impact of the complex system on schools, practical challenges being faced in its implementation and possible amendments to address those issues.

The formation of the committee comes against the backdrop of intensifying protests by primary teachers. Recently, thousands of teachers from different parts of the state gathered in Shimla to oppose the complex system and demand its withdrawal. The demonstrations prompted the government to initiate dialogue with teachers’ representatives.

During the July 25 meeting, Chief Minister Sukhu assured teachers that their concerns would be examined sympathetically and that a suitable decision on the issue would be taken before Teachers’ Day. The assurance provided temporary relief to protesting teachers, who have been demanding a reconsideration of the policy.

However, the agitation has continued, with teachers launching a relay hunger strike outside the Directorate of Education. Protesters maintain that the complex system has created administrative and operational difficulties in schools and are pressing the government to scrap the arrangement altogether.