Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has reduced annual pass charges for private vehicles using Shimla’s restricted and sealed roads, providing much-needed financial relief to motorists in the state capital. The revised fee structure has been notified under the Shimla Road Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety and Convenience) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, which also introduces a six-month pass option.

As per the amended provisions, the annual pass fee for private vehicles using sealed roads has been reduced from ₹15,000 to ₹8,000 per road, while the annual fee for restricted roads has been lowered from ₹5,000 to ₹3,000 per road per vehicle.

In another significant change, vehicle owners can now obtain passes valid for six months. The fee for a six-month pass has been fixed at ₹4,500 for a sealed road and ₹2,000 for a restricted road. Earlier, there was no provision for passes of less than one year, compelling motorists to purchase an annual pass even if they required access for only a limited period.

The government said the revised fee structure is aimed at making the pass system more affordable and flexible, especially for residents and other vehicle owners who require temporary access to sealed or restricted roads. The introduction of short-term passes is expected to benefit those who need permission for only a few months due to work, family commitments or other reasons.

The move is expected to reduce the financial burden on hundreds of private vehicle owners in Shimla while ensuring regulated access to roads where traffic restrictions are imposed for public safety, pedestrian convenience and effective traffic management.

With the notification of the Shimla Road Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety and Convenience) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, the revised pass rates have come into effect. The government believes the new provisions will strike a balance between regulating vehicular movement on sensitive roads and providing greater convenience to residents and motorists in the hill city.