Shimla: In a major step towards strengthening its crackdown on drug trafficking, the Himachal Pradesh Police has introduced a new digital system for the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) in narcotics-related cases. The initiative is aimed at ensuring faster, more transparent, and legally robust action against drug smugglers by eliminating procedural delays.

Under the new mechanism, preliminary reports prepared on the spot by special police teams or the Special Task Force (STF) during anti-drug operations will no longer need to be physically transported from remote and hilly areas to the concerned police station. Instead, the reports will be sent directly to the Station House Officer (SHO) through the department’s official email system, enabling immediate registration of FIRs.

According to the new procedure, the SHO is required to register the FIR on the same day the email is received and promptly forward a digital copy of the FIR to the investigating officer. The entire process—from transmission of the preliminary report to FIR registration—will be documented through a digital timestamp system, creating a verifiable electronic record of every stage of the investigation.

Police officials believe the digital record will enhance transparency in investigations while also providing reliable evidence regarding the sequence and timing of official actions during court proceedings.

The move is expected to address a long-standing challenge in narcotics investigations, where delays in FIR registration due to difficult terrain and transportation constraints occasionally provided accused persons with opportunities to exploit procedural loopholes, flee, or tamper with evidence.

With the introduction of the digital system, the Himachal Pradesh Police aims to ensure prompt legal action, faster arrests, quicker seizure of narcotic substances, and timely completion of statutory formalities in drug trafficking cases.

The initiative forms part of the state’s ongoing efforts to modernise policing and strengthen enforcement against the illegal drug trade through the use of technology and streamlined investigative procedures.