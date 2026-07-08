Shimla: In a major initiative aimed at promoting environmental conservation and responsible waste management, the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation (HPMC) has launched a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the buyback and recycling of used and empty glass bottles.

The new initiative introduces a structured buyback mechanism that encourages consumers, retailers and distributors to return empty HPMC glass bottles for recycling while offering financial incentives at every stage of the collection process.

Under the scheme, consumers will receive ₹1 for every returned 200 ml glass bottle and ₹2 for every 600 ml bottle deposited with authorised retailers. Retailers and distributors will also earn incentives of up to ₹4 per bottle, depending on their role in the collection and return process.

According to the SOP, empty bottles collected through retailers, distributors and HPMC offices will be transported to the Corporation’s fruit processing plant at Jarol, where they will be segregated and sent for recycling. To facilitate the process, HPMC has established a dedicated reverse logistics system to ensure the efficient collection and transportation of returned bottles.

Officials said the initiative is designed to reduce glass waste, encourage responsible disposal practices and strengthen the circular economy by enabling the reuse and recycling of glass packaging.

HPMC has appealed to consumers, retailers and distributors across the state to actively participate in the programme and contribute to keeping Himachal Pradesh clean and environmentally sustainable.

The Corporation expressed confidence that the buyback scheme would not only improve recycling rates but also create a sustainable and mutually beneficial model that rewards all stakeholders while reducing the environmental impact of glass waste.