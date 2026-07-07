Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Tuesday staged a symbolic protest over the alleged misappropriation of donations made by devotees for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Congress leaders and workers marched from the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex to the Ram Mandir at Ram Bazaar in Shimla, raising slogans against the alleged irregularities in the management of temple donations.

Following the protest march, Chief Minister Sukhu, along with Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and senior Congress leaders, offered prayers at the Ram Mandir and participated in a havan ceremony. Addressing party workers and the media, the Chief Minister alleged that the BJP had politicised the Ram Mandir despite the temple being built through the contributions and faith of millions of devotees across the country. He said he had also donated towards the construction of the temple when volunteers approached him during the nationwide fundraising campaign.

The Chief Minister said that when the Ram Mandir was inaugurated in Ayodhya, a half-day holiday was declared in many places, whereas the Himachal Pradesh Government announced a full-day holiday in recognition of the deep reverence for Lord Rama among the people of the state. He said the ideals of Lord Rama continue to guide the state government and inspire its approach to public service.

Stating that true devotees of Lord Rama do not use his name for political gains, Sukhu said the greatest message of Lord Rama is service to humanity. Referring to the alleged irregularities in the handling of donations made after the temple’s inauguration, he said devotees had contributed money and jewellery with complete faith and devotion, and any misuse of those offerings amounted to a betrayal of the trust of millions of people. He added that whenever public faith is violated, people across the country unite against such actions.

Describing the issue as deeply emotional, the Chief Minister said members of the state Cabinet had offered prayers seeking that those responsible for the alleged misuse of temple donations be guided towards the right path. He also said that those collecting donations or engaging in politics in the name of Lord Rama and religion should uphold honesty and integrity.

Sukhu further said that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi deserved credit for initiating the process that eventually led to the construction of the Ram Mandir, stating that the locks of the Ram Janmabhoomi site were opened during his tenure. He maintained that while the Congress has deep faith in Lord Rama, it does not believe in exploiting religious sentiments for political purposes. The party, he said, believes in the values of Hindu culture, respects all religions and remains committed to following the ideals of Lord Rama, while accusing the BJP of using his name for political gain.