Shimla: Heavy rainfall under the influence of an Orange Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) triggered multiple rain-related incidents across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, including cloudbursts in Kullu district and flash floods that damaged infrastructure and disrupted connectivity in several areas.

A sudden cloudburst occurred over the hills in the Jot area above Naged village in the Nirmand block of Kullu district, causing a sharp rise in the water level of the Naged Khad. As the stream joins the Kurpan Khad near Chhalir, the surge also led to a significant increase in the flow of the Kurpan Khad. Officials confirmed that no loss of life or property had been reported in the incident.

In Shimla district, heavy rains caused flooding in the Mohali Khad at Samej, an area still recovering from previous flood disasters. The strong current washed away a temporary bridge constructed across the stream, disrupting the movement of residents. The rising waters also affected the Samej Khad, hampering ongoing riverbank protection works. The fresh flooding revived memories of the devastating floods that struck the region in 2024, creating panic among local residents. Adding to the disruption, a landslide on the Samej–Sarpara road brought the movement of heavy vehicles to a standstill.

Another cloudburst was reported from the Shilagarh area of the Garsa Valley in Kullu district, triggering flash floods in the Pancha Nala and Puliya Nala. Although the weather had remained clear through the morning, heavy rain lashed the upper reaches of Garsa and the adjoining Tirthan Valley during the afternoon, causing panic across the valley. Floodwaters damaged a bridge connecting Rahogi village, cutting off access for nearly 10 households. The Garsa Nala was flowing in spate and preliminary reports indicated that a cloudburst had caused the sudden rise in the water level. The district administration has begun assessing the damage in the affected areas.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, light to moderate rainfall is likely across most parts of Himachal Pradesh on July 7, 8, 11, 12, and 13. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places on July 7, while heavy rainfall is expected at some locations on July 8, 11, 12, and 13. A Yellow Alert has also been issued for several districts, with rainfall likely at isolated places in Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur on Wednesday. The administration has advised residents to remain alert, avoid venturing near rivers and streams, and exercise caution while travelling as monsoon activity continues across the state.