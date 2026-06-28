Shimla: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh from July 1 to July 3, warning of intensified monsoon activity across the state. Residents have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid venturing near rivers, streams and landslide-prone areas as heavy rain may trigger flash floods and landslides.

The southwest monsoon has regained momentum over Himachal Pradesh, with rainfall on Saturday bringing relief from the heat in Kangra, Dharamshala and Kullu. While the weather remained largely normal in other parts of the state, the Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rainfall across several districts over the next few days.

According to the MeT Dept, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur are likely to receive heavy rainfall between July 1 and July 3. The department has issued a yellow alert for these districts, forecasting rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm at isolated places during the period.

The administration has appealed to residents and tourists to exercise caution during the active monsoon spell. People have been advised to stay away from rivers, seasonal streams and landslide-prone slopes, while commuters travelling through hilly areas should remain alert as heavy rain could lead to road blockages, falling debris and flash floods.

Meteorologists said the Southwest Monsoon is expected to advance further into Uttarakhand and adjoining regions over the next three to four days. The strengthening monsoon system is likely to enhance rainfall activity across several districts of Himachal Pradesh, increasing the possibility of widespread showers during the first week of July.The

MeT department has advised the public to keep track of weather forecasts and follow official advisories issued by the district administration and the Meteorological Department to ensure safety during the ongoing monsoon season.