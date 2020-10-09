Shimla: Based on parameters such as crime prevention and pro-active measures and action taken against anti-social elements, Ministry of Home Affairs has ranked Chopal Police Station of District Shimla among top 10 police stations of the Country.

The ranking was made by Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs on various para-meters. Disposal of cases, detection work, back end work, community policing and maintenance of law and order was also taken into consideration, while assessing the achievement of the police stations.

SHO/Incharge of top performing police stations in the country would be invited to make a short presentation about their achievements before Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the conference to be held during the month of November/December at New Delhi this year.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated the Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and other officers and officials of the Police Department for their achievements and expressed hope that they would keep the good work going and bring laurels to the State.