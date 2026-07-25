Shimla: In a move aimed at reducing administrative expenditure and improving resource utilisation, the Himachal Pradesh government is considering a major overhaul of its official vehicle policy by restricting senior officers to a single government vehicle, even if they hold additional responsibilities across multiple departments.

According to sources, the proposal is currently under the government’s consideration and is part of a broader effort to rationalise government spending. If approved, officers who presently have access to multiple official vehicles because of additional departmental charges may have the extra vehicles withdrawn.

At present, several officers at the Secretary and Director levels are allotted more than one government vehicle by different departments, including the General Administration Department (GAD), to facilitate their official responsibilities. However, maintaining multiple vehicles for the same officer has resulted in increased expenditure on fuel, maintenance, repairs and drivers.

The government believes that a single officer can effectively discharge responsibilities across multiple departments using one official vehicle, making the allocation of additional vehicles unnecessary. Officials say the proposed policy is intended to eliminate duplication of resources without affecting the efficiency of administrative functioning.

As part of the exercise, the government is likely to seek detailed information from all departments regarding the number of official vehicles currently allotted to senior officers. Based on the data collected, surplus vehicles will be identified and recalled.

The withdrawn vehicles are expected to be redistributed to departments, district offices and field establishments where there is a genuine shortage of official transport. This is expected to improve the availability of vehicles for field-level operations while ensuring better utilisation of existing government assets.

The proposed reform is also aimed at strengthening financial discipline within the administration by reducing recurring expenses associated with maintaining multiple vehicles, including fuel costs, servicing and driver deployment.

Officials believe the move will not hamper day-to-day governance but will instead promote more efficient management of government resources. By optimising vehicle allocation and curbing unnecessary expenditure, the government hopes to achieve long-term savings while ensuring that departments with greater operational requirements receive adequate transport support.

If approved, the proposal would mark a significant change in Himachal Pradesh’s official vehicle allocation system and form part of the state’s ongoing efforts to streamline administrative expenditure and enhance efficiency in government functioning.