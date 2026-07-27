Shahpur (Kangra): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the cloudburst-affected areas of Boh in the Shahpur Assembly constituency on Sunday to assess the damage and review relief and rehabilitation efforts. During his visit, he announced a relief package for families affected by the natural calamity.

The Chief Minister inspected the relief camp established at the Government Senior Secondary School, Boh, where he interacted with affected families and enquired about their well-being. Assuring them of the state government’s full support, he said every possible effort would be made to ensure their rehabilitation at the earliest.

Announcing enhanced financial assistance, the Chief Minister said that families whose houses were destroyed in the disaster would receive ₹7.50 lakh for the construction of new homes. In addition, each such family would be provided ₹1 lakh to purchase clothes, utensils and other essential household items. He also assured that families without land for rebuilding their homes would be allotted government land wherever necessary.

The relief package also includes compensation for livestock losses. Families that lost cows or buffaloes in the disaster will receive ₹55,000 per animal, while those whose goats perished will be given ₹15,000 per goat.

For partially affected households, the Chief Minister announced ₹1 lakh as relief for homes damaged due to flooding or water ingress. Shopkeepers whose establishments suffered damage will receive financial assistance ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, depending on the extent of the loss.

To support the farming community, the government will provide compensation at the rate of ₹5,000 per kanal for crop damage caused by the disaster. Families forced to shift to rented accommodation due to the destruction of their homes will receive ₹5,000 per month as rental assistance until they can return to permanent housing.

In addition to financial aid, all affected families will be provided free ration for six months to help them cope with the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

The Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to ensuring timely relief and rehabilitation for every affected family. He directed officials to expedite relief operations and ensure that compensation reaches the beneficiaries without delay. He also reviewed the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation measures and instructed the district administration to maintain close coordination with all concerned departments to restore normalcy in the affected areas as quickly as possible.