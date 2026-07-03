CM Sukhu-led Board also approves higher minimum wages and plans modernisation of Nahan R&T Factory after Bilaspur revenue boost

Shimla: Employees of the Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation Limited (HPSFDCL) will receive a three percent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA), while 175 employees drawing a monthly salary of up to Rs. 21,000 will be paid a bonus. The decisions were taken at the meeting of the Corporation’s Board of Directors chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The Board approved a three per cent increase in DA, effective from April 1, 2025, in accordance with the notification issued by the Himachal Pradesh Government.

In another major decision aimed at employee welfare, the Board approved the regularisation of daily wage workers who have completed 240 days of service in each of the last four years, as per the State Government notification issued on April 1, 2026. It also approved the regularisation of eligible contractual employees in line with the State Government’s policy.

The Board further approved the revision of minimum wages for different categories of workers from Rs. 425 to Rs. 450 per day with effect from April 1, 2026, in accordance with the Government notification.

Reviewing the Corporation’s performance, Chief Minister Sukhu expressed satisfaction over the significant rise in revenue following the modernisation of the Resin and Turpentine (R&T) Factory at Bilaspur. Encouraged by the improved financial performance, the Board decided to undertake the modernisation of the R&T Factory at Nahan to further increase productivity and strengthen revenue generation.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Corporation’s Managing Director in improving its financial position. He directed officers to continue adopting innovative measures to enhance revenue, improve operational efficiency and ensure the long-term financial sustainability of the Corporation.