Dharamshala: A cloudburst has caused widespread destruction in Speda village under Boh Panchayat in the Shahpur Assembly constituency of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, leaving several families homeless and forcing authorities to evacuate residents from the affected area.

The cloudburst, which struck around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, triggered flash floods and landslides that flattened four houses and rendered eight others uninhabitable after they were inundated with debris. Cracks have also appeared in the ground and the walls of several homes, raising concerns over the stability of the entire village.

The disaster has severely damaged village infrastructure, with footpaths and traditional irrigation channels (kuhls) washed away. Residents said the landslide has left the area highly vulnerable, with three massive boulders precariously perched on the hillside directly above the village, posing a constant threat of further destruction.

Fear and uncertainty have gripped the villagers as the unstable terrain continues to endanger lives and property. Many residents were forced to flee their homes immediately after the cloudburst.

Approximately 25 affected families have been shifted to a temporary relief camp established at the Government School in Boh village. However, a few residents continue to remain in their damaged houses despite the risks.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa visited the affected village on Wednesday evening along with officials from the district administration to assess the extent of the damage. After inspecting the site, he directed officials to relocate the entire village population to safer locations, stating that severe landslides had caused extensive cracks in the land, making the area unsafe for habitation.

The district administration has initiated relief and rehabilitation measures while keeping a close watch on the situation. Officials are assessing the losses and monitoring the unstable hillside to prevent any further tragedy.