JUIT launches industry-oriented B.Sc. programmes in Forensic Science amid rising demand for skilled professionals

The increasing use of technology in crimes and the growing reliance on scientific evidence in criminal investigations are opening up new career opportunities for students in forensic science. Experts say the field is becoming increasingly important in India’s justice system, creating a strong demand for trained professionals in areas ranging from DNA analysis to cyber forensics.

Highlighting the changing nature of crime and the need for skilled manpower, Dr. Rajesh Verma, Professor of Practice at Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), said forensic science has become indispensable for investigating offences and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.

Traditionally, investigations relied on physical evidence such as fingerprints, body fluids, weapons, fibres, glass and soil samples. However, with criminals increasingly leaving behind digital footprints through mobile phones, computers, CCTV systems and social media platforms, the scope of forensic science has expanded rapidly. This has created opportunities for specialists in digital and cyber forensics in addition to conventional forensic disciplines.

The demand for forensic experts is expected to rise further following the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam on July 1, 2024. The new laws place greater emphasis on scientific investigation and the use of forensic evidence, particularly in serious crimes.

At the same time, forensic laboratories across the country are grappling with a large backlog of cases due to manpower shortages and vacant positions. Experts believe the shortage underlines the need for technically skilled professionals capable of analysing evidence accurately and helping speed up the delivery of justice.

With scientific reliability and standardisation receiving greater attention, forensic laboratories are increasingly adopting internationally accepted practices and seeking accreditation to improve the quality of forensic services. This trend is expected to further enhance employment prospects in the sector.

Against this backdrop, Jaypee University of Information Technology is launching three-year and four-year B.Sc. programmes in Forensic Science in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. According to Dr. Verma, the curriculum has been designed to provide students with a strong grounding in biological, chemical and physical sciences before introducing specialised forensic subjects and practical training.

The programmes will offer specialisations in Forensic Chemistry and Drug Analysis, Forensic Biology and DNA, and Multimedia and Cyber Forensics. These areas are expected to prepare students for careers in government forensic science laboratories as well as emerging opportunities in cybersecurity, digital investigations and multimedia analysis in the private sector.

As crimes become increasingly complex and technology-driven, forensic science is emerging as a critical pillar of the criminal justice system and a promising field for students seeking careers that combine science, technology and public service.