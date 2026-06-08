Highest-ever rate achieved in open auction market; government says Him Silk Mission will further strengthen sericulture and farmer incomes

Himachal Pradesh’s sericulture sector has achieved a historic milestone, with cocoon-producing farmers securing a record price of ₹1,960 per kilogram in the open auction market. The rate is the highest ever recorded in the state and is being seen as a major boost for silk growers.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated sericulture farmers and departmental staff. He said sericulture is emerging as an important supplementary source of income for marginal and small farmers.

The achievement comes soon after the State Government announced the “Him Silk Mission” in the Budget with an allocation of ₹2 crore. The mission aims to improve cocoon quality, expand mulberry plantations, promote modern technology, increase participation of women and youth, and strengthen marketing infrastructure.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan termed the record price a proud moment for the state. He said support provided by the department through quality silkworm seed, training, technical guidance, disease management and marketing facilities has helped improve cocoon quality and secure better returns for farmers.

He said transparent cocoon auction markets have played a key role in ensuring competitive prices. The minister added that the Him Silk Mission will strengthen the entire silk value chain, from production to marketing, and help establish Himachal Pradesh as a leading producer of high-quality bivoltine silk in the country.