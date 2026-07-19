Shimla: Taking a major step towards building a self-reliant economy, the Himachal Pradesh Government is set to introduce the “One District, Three Products” (ODTP) Plan, an innovative initiative aimed at unlocking the commercial potential of indigenous products while revitalising the State’s rural economy through value addition, branding, and market expansion.

The ODTP Plan, the first initiative of its kind in the country, seeks to identify three signature products from each district based on their uniqueness and market potential. These products will be supported through value chain analysis and forward integration, enabling better branding, improved packaging, enhanced quality, and stronger access to domestic and international markets. The initiative is expected to generate higher returns for farmers, artisans, self-help groups (SHGs), local manufacturers, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the initiative reflects the State Government’s commitment to making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by empowering rural communities and promoting district-specific strengths. He said the rural-centric programme would play a significant role in rejuvenating the rural economy and would receive institutional support under the State’s upcoming Industrial Policy.

“The vision of making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant will be realised through this initiative. By strengthening local products and creating better market opportunities, we aim to generate sustainable livelihoods while preserving the unique identity of every district,” the Chief Minister said.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the government intends to revive the rural economy by strengthening district-level products and creating long-term livelihood opportunities. He said the initiative would provide an effective marketing platform for Himachal’s distinctive products and help them compete in national and international markets.

The programme will cover a diverse range of products from agriculture, horticulture, handlooms, and handicrafts. Under the initiative, 36 products, three from each district, have been identified following a comprehensive assessment of their economic potential, market demand and local significance. The identified products include Ginger, Sericulture and Fisheries from Bilaspur, Chamba Chappal, White Maize and Wool from Chamba, Turmeric, Bamboo and Maize from Hamirpur, Kangra Tea, Miniature Paintings and Giloye from Kangra, Himachali Chulli Oil, Kinnauri Shawls and Chilgoza from Kinnaur, Trout Fish, Hemp Oil and Kullu Cap from Kullu, Seabuckthorn, Pulle and Green Peas from Lahaul and Spiti, Sepu Badi, Metal Craft and Stone/Wood Carving from Mandi, Apple-based Products, Local Honey, Barley Malt and Flour, and Morel Mushroom from Shimla, Garlic, Ginger and Sirmauri Loiya from Sirmaur, Mushrooms, Tomato and Pharmaceuticals from Solan, and Potato, Litchi and Dragon Fruit from Una.

Principal Secretary (Industries) M. Sudha Devi said the ODTP Plan represents a strategic shift towards value-added rural industrialisation. She said the initiative combines value chain development, product standardisation, branding, packaging, and market access interventions to create sustainable economic opportunities at the grassroots level.

She added that under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Programme, the Industries Department is developing a comprehensive ecosystem that will enable local producers, artisans, self-help groups, and MSMEs to scale up their operations, improve product quality, and expand their market reach.

Beyond promoting products, the ODTP initiative is expected to become a catalyst for rural entrepreneurship by encouraging innovation and enterprise among artisans, women entrepreneurs, farmers, and small producers. Improved supply chains, better market linkages, and value addition are expected to enhance competitiveness and increase incomes across rural Himachal.

With the launch of the ODTP Plan, the State Government aims to transform local specialities into globally recognised brands, creating new economic opportunities while preserving Himachal Pradesh’s traditional crafts, agricultural heritage, and cultural identity. The initiative is expected to play a key role in driving inclusive growth and strengthening the rural economy as part of the government’s broader vision of a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh.