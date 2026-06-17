Online applications open till July 14; highest vacancies in English, Chemistry and Hindi

Shimla: Ending the long wait for faculty recruitment in government colleges, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 373 Assistant Professors under the Department of Higher Education.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the Commission’s website. The last date for submitting applications is July 14, 2026, up to 11:59 pm. After the deadline, the online application link will be automatically deactivated. Applications submitted through any mode other than online will be rejected.

The recruitment is being conducted on a ‘job trainee’ basis and each selected candidate will receive a monthly remuneration of ₹35,000. Candidates between 18 and 45 years of age are eligible to appear for the recruitment examination. Candidates who have qualified the State Eligibility Test (SET) in 2026 are also eligible to apply.

Among the 373 posts, English has the highest number of vacancies with 39 posts, followed by Chemistry and Hindi with 34 posts each. There are 25 posts each for Physics and Mathematics, while Botany, Zoology and Geography have been allotted 20 posts each.

The Commission has also advertised 23 posts for Physical Education, 19 for History, 17 for Sociology and 16 for Political Science. Fifteen vacancies have been notified in Commerce, 14 in Public Administration, 13 in Psychology and 10 in Economics.

Apart from these subjects, posts have also been advertised for Geology, Sanskrit, Philosophy, Music (Vocal), Music (Instrumental), Dance and Tabla, among others.

According to officials, the written examinations for these posts are likely to be conducted in the third week of July 2026.

Reservation provisions have been made in accordance with government norms. Vacancies have been earmarked for candidates belonging to the Unreserved category, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of Himachal Pradesh.

Reservations have also been provided for ex-servicemen and dependents of freedom fighters from the state. In addition, posts have been reserved for persons with disabilities, including candidates with hearing impairment, locomotor disabilities, intellectual disabilities and visual impairment.

The recruitment drive is expected to provide much-needed teaching staff to government colleges across Himachal Pradesh, where several departments have been facing shortages of faculty members for years.