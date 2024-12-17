Over 150 fitness enthusiasts from North India participated in the Shimla Fitness Championship Season 2, held in the state capital. The event, hailed as Himachal’s largest unisex fitness competition, aimed to promote health, wellness, and an anti-drug initiative encouraging youth to adopt healthier lifestyles.

Competitions were held in arm wrestling, push-ups, and planks, attracting participants from Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Siddhaant Kathuria emerged as the overall champion, winning the men’s arm wrestling competition and the grand prize of ₹20,000. Bharat Sharma dominated the push-ups category with an impressive 119 push-ups, while Bhavya showcased exceptional endurance in the plank challenge, holding the position for 11 minutes and 20 seconds.

National Gold Medalist and professional arm wrestler Sanjay Deswal served as the referee. He emphasized the significance of fitness, discipline, and perseverance, inspiring attendees with his message.