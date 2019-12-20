Himachal signs agreement with Delhi Govt for selling Yamuna water

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Government signs agreement for sale of a share of Yamuna river water to the Delhi government today at New Delhi.

The agreement was signed between Secretary, Irrigation and Public Health Dr. RN Batta and Principle Secretary of Delhi government Manisha Saxena.

Dr. RN Batta revealed that as per a multi-state agreement signed in 1994, Himachal Pradesh gets three per cent share of Yamuna water. This share remained unclaimed since 1994. It was on the request of Delhi government that Himachal cabinet decided to sell share of Himachal Pradesh to Delhi. As a result, Himachal government will get Rs. 21 crore per annum.

Dr. Batta said that it is for the first time in the country that such an agreement has been signed between two states.