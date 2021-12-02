Mandi: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Monday presided over the 2nd Ground Breaking Ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet at Mandi.

In the event, 287 Investible Projects worth ₹ 28,197 were grounded.

Amongst the Megaprojects were Renukaji Dam project worth ₹ 6,700 crore by SJVNL, State’s first Defence Park worth ₹ 2,000 crore by M/s SMPP Pvt. Ltd., API unit worth ₹ 850 Cr by M/s Kinvan Pvt. Ltd., State’s first Defence Park worth ₹ 510 Cr by M/s Indo Farm Equipment. Also, Other than the Industries and Energy sector, there were other grounded projects from various sectors such as Tourism, Health, Ayurveda etc.

He also unveiled the ‘Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy’ of the State on the occasion.