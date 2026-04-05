Shimla/Chandigarh: A youth from Rohru in Shimla district is among five persons arrested in connection with the grenade attack outside the BJP headquarters in Chandigarh, with investigators uncovering links to Pakistan’s ISI.

The accused has been identified as Rubal Chauhan, a resident of Rohru tehsil, was studying in Chandigarh. The other accuseds are Balwinder Lal alias Shammi, Jasbir Singh alias Jassi, Charanjit Singh alias Channi, and Manjit alias Abhijit Sharma.

According to Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, a grenade and ammunition were recovered during a joint operation by Punjab Police and Chandigarh Police. Preliminary investigation points to a conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan’s ISI, with foreign handlers based in Portugal and Germany directing the operation.

Police said the attack, which took place on April 1, involved an attempt to hurl a grenade at the BJP office. However, the device missed its intended target and exploded outside the premises, limiting damage.

The accused were tracked using CCTV footage and mobile dump data analysis. During the probe, it was found that Rubal Chauhan and others provided logistical support, including delivering weapons and grenades to the main attackers.

Investigators said multiple modules were used to execute the plan, indicating a well-organised network with cross-border links. Further investigation is underway to identify additional operatives and dismantle the wider network behind the attack.