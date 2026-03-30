Regular domestic supply continues, commercial cylinders restored at 50% capacity

Shimla: The supply of LPG and petroleum products in Shimla district remains normal and under control, the district administration said on Monday, even as minor disruptions linked to national-level conditions have affected supply chains.

District Controller of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Narender Dhiman, clarified that there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders in the district. Adequate stock is available, and the supply of domestic cylinders is continuing smoothly as per the usual system.

He said that although LPG supply has been slightly impacted due to external factors, the situation in Shimla remains stable. “There is no need for panic buying. Domestic gas supply is being maintained regularly,” he added.

Dhiman further informed that, following directions from the state government, the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has also been streamlined. Commercial cylinder distribution has now resumed at 50 percent capacity, ensuring availability for hotels, restaurants, and other establishments.

At the same time, the administration has issued a strict warning against the misuse of domestic cylinders for commercial purposes. Inspections are being carried out at gas agencies, hotels, and restaurants, and action is being taken to curb black marketing and hoarding.

Appealing to the public, Dhiman urged residents not to indulge in unnecessary purchasing or stockpiling of LPG cylinders and petroleum products, as such practices could create artificial shortages. He advised consumers to follow prescribed booking norms and avoid re-booking cylinders before the stipulated waiting period of around 25 days.

To streamline distribution, the district administration has implemented a route chart for LPG supply. Cylinders are being delivered through both home delivery services and designated pickup points to ensure regular availability across areas.

Consumers have also been asked to collect cylinders only at their scheduled time and location and avoid crowding at gas agency warehouses.

The administration has appealed to citizens to remain calm and cooperate with authorities to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in the district.