Waknaghat /Solan – Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT) students have joined universities in the United States under Accelerated Master’s and Student Exchange programmes.

The development comes under JUIT’s long-standing academic collaboration with the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (SD Mines), USA, and the University of Florida. The newly launched Accelerated Master’s Program with SD Mines now allows selected B.Tech. students not only to complete their eighth semester in the United States, as practiced earlier, but also to directly transition into a fast-track Master’s degree.

Under the programme, meritorious students can begin research work during the final semester of their B.Tech., undertake advanced-level coursework, and become eligible for tuition fee coverage based on academic performance. The initiative is designed to provide early research exposure and structured international academic training.

As part of this collaboration, Pragati Pandey and Nidhi Kapatia, both B.Tech, Biotechnology students, have joined SD Mines. They are working in the laboratory of Prof. Rajesh Sani, Professor and Director (MASON), SD Mines, gaining hands-on research experience in their field.

In another achievement, Satvik from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, a final-year B.Tech. student of Computer Science Engineering at JUIT, has joined the University of Florida under the Student Exchange Program.

University officials stated that such collaborations aim to provide students with global exposure, advanced research opportunities, and a competitive academic edge through partnerships with leading international institutions.