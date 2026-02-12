Shimla: The State Cabinet has approved the creation of 600 teaching posts for the proposed CBSE schools across Himachal Pradesh and cleared a major healthcare modernisation project worth ₹1,617.40 crore aimed at strengthening medical services within the State.

As per the decision, 150 posts each of Sanskrit Teachers, Physical Education Teachers, Music Teachers and Drawing Teachers will be created. These posts will be filled through the Rajya Chayan Aayog. The move is expected to strengthen academic infrastructure in the upcoming CBSE-pattern schools and improve subject-specific teaching.

In another key decision in the education sector, the Cabinet approved the merger of 31 boys’ and girls’ schools across the State into co-educational institutions. The step is aimed at better utilisation of staff and infrastructure and streamlining school management.

On the healthcare front, the Cabinet cleared a comprehensive project to modernise medical colleges, super-specialty hospitals and Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans with a financial outlay of ₹1,617.40 crore. The project aims to upgrade facilities and ensure that patients can access affordable and quality treatment within Himachal Pradesh, reducing the need to seek advanced healthcare services outside the State.

The Cabinet also approved procurement of modern equipment for key health institutions, including the Mother and Child Hospital at Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shimla; Civil Hospitals at Sundernagar and Nurpur; Regional Hospital Una; the 50-bedded Critical Care Block at Civil Hospital Bhoranj; and the District Integrated Public Health Laboratory at Regional Hospital Bilaspur.

To further strengthen specialised services, approval was given to establish Departments of Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion at Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan, along with the creation and filling of the required posts.

The Cabinet also approved the implementation of a Biomedical Equipment Management and Maintenance Programme in all public health institutions in the State. The programme is aimed at ensuring regular maintenance of medical equipment, preventing breakdowns, enhancing patient safety and improving overall hospital functioning.

In addition, the Cabinet approved the creation and filling up of 190 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) and 151 posts of Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) in the Directorate of Recruitment as separate cadres.

Several posts in the Health and Family Welfare Department were also approved for filling up, including 40 Pharmacy Officers, 150 Assistant Staff Nurses and 30 Radiographers. Ten posts of Food Safety Officer will be created and filled in the Department of Health Safety and Regulations.

The Cabinet further approved the establishment of Drug Testing Laboratories at Nurpur, Baddi and Una, along with the creation and filling up of 36 posts of various categories to ensure proper functioning of these laboratories.

Other decisions include filling up eight posts of Safai Karamchari in the Himachal Pradesh High Court Registry, five posts of Welfare Organizer in the Department of Sainik Welfare and creation and filling up of three posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) in the Revenue Department.