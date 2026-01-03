The death of a student from Government College Dharamshala has come under the scanner of several agencies, with the University Grants Commission (UGC) constituting a fact-finding committee to investigate the incident. The UGC on Friday termed the incident extremely tragic and assured the family that those responsible would not be spared and would face strict punishment.

As per information, the commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the case and asked the committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the student’s death and submit its report at the earliest. The UGC said the safety of students is paramount and any lapse in this regard will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission has sought a report from the police over allegations that the student was harassed with casteist remarks. The State Women’s Commission has also taken cognisance of the matter. Chairperson Vidya Negi has asked the Superintendent of Police, Kangra, to submit a detailed report.

The police have registered a case under the Anti-Ragging Act and formed two teams to expedite the investigation. The police team visited the student’s home and recorded statements of her parents. The team also examined her room, bag and other belongings. Police are trying to ascertain the reason for the student’s depression and are checking her diary and notebooks to find out whether she had mentioned any incidents related to the college.

The police also visited Government College, Dharamshala and questioned the principal, the accused teacher, students and other faculty members. In his complaint, the victim’s father has accused three students and a teacher of assault, harassment and indecent behaviour. The allegations include beating the student with a bottle, attempting to attack her with a knife, cutting her hair and trying to strangle her.

During the investigation, the names of another student and a professor have also surfaced in connection with the alleged harassment. It is alleged that an assistant professor misbehaved with the student during the admission process, while another student is accused of disclosing her private matters to others and mentally humiliating her.

A video has also surfaced in which the student narrates her ordeal at the college. Two videos of the victim are currently circulating on social media. In one video, she is seen praising a college professor, while in the other, she makes allegations of harassment, adding complexity to the investigation.

Police have registered the FIR against four students and one college professor. Police have also sought reports and medical records from hospitals where the student received treatment and is being examined, and the police have also sought her medical documents from the family. The mobile phones of the victim, the four accused students, and the professor will be sent to the Forensic Science Department for examination.

The police also clarified that the family has not registered a case under the SC/ST Act so far. Of the four students named in the case, three belong to the SC/ST community. The investigation, he said, is ongoing and all aspects of the case are being examined.