With more than 4,200 government schools already brought under the ‘Apna Vidyalaya–Himachal School Adoption Programme’, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought strict monitoring and active involvement of senior officers to ensure visible improvement in the education system.

Chairing a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners late Friday evening, the Chief Minister directed all districts to strengthen the implementation of the programme. He instructed that an updated and complete list of schools adopted across Himachal Pradesh be submitted to the government by January 5, 2026.

Under the programme, district and sub-divisional level officers are required to adopt government schools and act as mentors and patrons. Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Sub-Divisional Magistrates have been mandated to adopt at least four schools each. Sukhu said these officers must visit their adopted schools at least once every month and regularly interact with students.

The Chief Minister said officers should guide students on career options and help them prepare for competitive examinations. He also directed Deputy Commissioners to conduct surprise inspections of adopted schools to assess academic standards, infrastructure needs and overall functioning.

According to official data, a total of 4,231 schools have been adopted so far under the initiative. These include 1,950 primary schools, 59 middle schools, 664 high schools and 1,558 senior secondary schools.

Sukhu said the objective of the programme is to ensure consistent guidance and quality mentorship for students, especially those who lack access to such support. He added that Deputy Commissioners will act as a link between school management and the state government to ensure that funds allocated for educational improvements are used effectively.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to strengthening the public education system and expects senior officers to play a proactive role in improving learning outcomes through the ‘Apna Vidyalaya’ programme.