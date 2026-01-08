Shimla: The Sunni–Luhri road in the Shimla Rural assembly constituency has caved in, leaving local residents to face daily risk and severe disruption for over a month. The damaged stretch, located close to Shimla, has become nearly impassable, affecting both vehicular movement and pedestrian access.

BJP State Media Co-Convenor Pyar Singh Kanwar said the condition of the road has pushed the public into distress. He stated that the road has sunk to such an extent that vehicles cannot cross, while even walking on the stretch has become dangerous. According to him, the possibility of accidents remains high every day.

Kanwar pointed out that the government and the Public Works Department had assured residents that the road would be repaired within four to five days. However, even after a month, no repair work is visible on the ground. He said the continued delay has exposed the gap between government claims and the actual situation faced by people.

Taking a dig at the state government, Kanwar described the situation as a clear case of “darkness under the lamp,” alleging that basic infrastructure has collapsed in the very constituency represented by the PWD Minister. He questioned how the government could talk about development when a key road near the state capital remains neglected for weeks.

He also accused the Congress government of focusing on announcements and speeches instead of addressing problems on the ground. Kanwar said residents of Shimla Rural are now questioning the government’s seriousness, as daily life has been badly affected due to the damaged road.

The BJP leader demanded that the Sunni–Luhri road be restored immediately on a war footing. He also sought alternative arrangements to ease public inconvenience. Warning the government, Kanwar said that if the issue continues to be ignored, the BJP will intensify its protest against what it termed negligence towards the public.